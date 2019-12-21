Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) in a research report report published on Friday morning, LiveTradingNews reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Splunk’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.52) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SPLK. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Splunk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.96. 7,033,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,532,864. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.94 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.80. Splunk has a 52 week low of $90.08 and a 52 week high of $152.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $196,547.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,068,541.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $45,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,104 shares in the company, valued at $7,515,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,231 shares of company stock valued at $8,372,253 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 8.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,287,809 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,054,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,047 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,535,699 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,702,114,000 after buying an additional 370,125 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,987,276 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $352,080,000 after buying an additional 171,422 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,688,527 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $199,010,000 after buying an additional 280,294 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,404,517 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $176,618,000 after buying an additional 93,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

