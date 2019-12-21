Sportech (LON:SPO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.88

Sportech plc (LON:SPO)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.88 and traded as low as $31.80. Sportech shares last traded at $32.05, with a volume of 38,109 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sportech in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Get Sportech alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $61.16 million and a P/E ratio of -16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 32.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 31.93.

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, and racetracks in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Racing and Digital, Sportech Venues, and Corporate Costs segments.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Sportech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.