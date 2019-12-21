SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.94. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $36.99.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($1.30). On average, equities analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 403,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,750,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of SpringWorks Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

