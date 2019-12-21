SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SRC Energy Inc. is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily located in the Wattenberg field in the D-J Basin of northeast Colorado. SRC Energy Inc., formerly known as Synergy Resources Corporation, is headquartered in Denver, CO. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SRCI. Alliance Global Partners lowered SRC Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. MKM Partners downgraded SRC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James lowered SRC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Capital One Financial raised SRC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered SRC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

NYSEAMERICAN SRCI opened at $4.10 on Friday. SRC Energy has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $6.99.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCI. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in SRC Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SRC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of SRC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SRC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SRC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

