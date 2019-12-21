Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust (LON:SLI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $89.29

Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust Ltd (LON:SLI) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.29 and traded as high as $91.77. Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust shares last traded at $90.90, with a volume of 764,280 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 89.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 90.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51. The company has a market capitalization of $368.53 million and a P/E ratio of 14.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.19 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust’s payout ratio is 0.81%.

Standard Life Investments is a leading asset manager with an expanding global reach. Our wide range of investment solutions is backed by our distinctive Focus on Change investment philosophy, disciplined risk management and shared commitment to a culture of investment excellence. As active managers, we place significant emphasis on rigorous research and a strong collaborative ethos.

