Stellar Trading 8.1% Lower This Week (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0475 or 0.00000661 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Exrates, BCEX and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. Over the last week, Stellar has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. Stellar has a total market cap of $952.94 million and $180.78 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00186409 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.22 or 0.01184754 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026246 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00119195 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar was first traded on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,054,779,554 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptomate, Ovis, OKEx, Stronghold, BCEX, Bitbns, HitBTC, CryptoMarket, Kuna, Kucoin, BitMart, ZB.COM, Huobi, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Sistemkoin, Bittrex, Gate.io, C2CX, RippleFox, OTCBTC, Poloniex, Koineks, Vebitcoin, Exmo, ABCC, Indodax, Liquid, Stellarport, Binance, Bitfinex, Kraken, CEX.IO, Exrates, Koinex, Kryptono, Upbit, CoinEgg and GOPAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

