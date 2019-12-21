Sterlite Industries India (NYSE:SLT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.60

Sterlite Industries India Limited (NYSE:SLT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.60 and traded as high as $28.27. Sterlite Industries India shares last traded at $28.27, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.63.

Sterlite Industries India Company Profile (NYSE:SLT)

Sterlite Industries (India) Limited (Sterlite) is a non-ferrous metals and mining company. The Company operates in three segments: Copper, Phosphoric Acid and other business segment. Copper consists of manufacturing of copper cathode, continuous cast copper rod, anode slime and dore. The other business segment consists of Aluminium Foils.

