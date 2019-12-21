Stobart Group (LON:STOB) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $117.29

Stobart Group Ltd (LON:STOB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $117.29 and traded as low as $108.20. Stobart Group shares last traded at $110.00, with a volume of 1,179,050 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STOB. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Stobart Group from GBX 174 ($2.29) to GBX 168 ($2.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Stobart Group from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Stobart Group from GBX 124 ($1.63) to GBX 129 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get Stobart Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 114.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 117.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43.

In other news, insider David J. B. Shearer purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £121,000 ($159,168.64).

About Stobart Group (LON:STOB)

Stobart Group Limited is engaged in infrastructure and support service businesses operating in the biomass energy, aviation and railway maintenance sectors, as well as has investments in a national property and logistics portfolio. Its segments are Energy, Aviation, Rail, Infrastructure and Investments.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Stobart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stobart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.