STV Group (LON:STVG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $388.22

STV Group Plc. (LON:STVG)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $388.22 and traded as high as $392.00. STV Group shares last traded at $380.00, with a volume of 12,937 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STVG shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STV Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of STV Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 387.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 371.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.93 million and a PE ratio of 11.28.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Productions, and External Lottery Management segments. It provides news, sports, entertainment, weather, competitions, video on demand, and STV programs.

