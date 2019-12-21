SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Major Shareholder Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp Buys 47,300 Shares

SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) major shareholder Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp acquired 47,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $114,939.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 8th, Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp acquired 25,000 shares of SunOpta stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp bought 25,000 shares of SunOpta stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp bought 25,000 shares of SunOpta stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $43,750.00.

On Thursday, October 24th, Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp bought 10,600 shares of SunOpta stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $18,338.00.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp bought 5,000 shares of SunOpta stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $7,650.00.

STKL stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 350,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,002. SunOpta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $222.42 million, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.89.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $295.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.10 million. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 21.16% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SunOpta, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in SunOpta by 76.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in SunOpta during the second quarter valued at $158,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SunOpta by 64.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 22,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SunOpta by 201.5% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 63,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

