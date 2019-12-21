Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.67

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.67 and traded as high as $1.99. Support.com shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 7,677 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Support.com from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $37.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67.

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.25 million during the quarter. Support.com had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%.

In other Support.com news, CEO Richard A. Bloom bought 605,000 shares of Support.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,240,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 780,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,906.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Support.com by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 996,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 240,293 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new stake in Support.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Support.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Support.com by 24.5% in the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 327,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 64,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Support.com in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 33.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT)

Support.com, Inc provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies.

