Suretly (SUR) Market Cap Achieves $125,394.00

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Suretly has a market capitalization of $125,394.00 and approximately $107.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suretly token can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00007404 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC. Over the last week, Suretly has traded 34.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.43 or 0.06678420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000473 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030046 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001389 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002578 BTC.

About Suretly

SUR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 237,213 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,289 tokens. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

