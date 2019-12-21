Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Price Target Increased to GBX 410 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 410 ($5.39) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SYNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 345 ($4.54) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synthomer to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Synthomer in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 375 ($4.93) price target on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.81) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 435 ($5.72) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synthomer has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 405 ($5.33).

LON:SYNT traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 350.40 ($4.61). The stock had a trading volume of 3,208,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,513. Synthomer has a 1-year low of GBX 208.02 ($2.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 397.29 ($5.23). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 305.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 322.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.42, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.07.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

