Syscoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.20 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for $0.0213 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular exchanges including Tux Exchange, Poloniex, Bittrex and Upbit. During the last week, Syscoin has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $12.20 million and $202,777.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00557010 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011945 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008539 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000514 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 572,954,619 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, Livecoin, Bittylicious, Binance, Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade, Upbit, Sistemkoin and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

