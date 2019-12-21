T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given News Impact Rating of 0.83

Media headlines about T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. T-Mobile Us earned a coverage optimism score of 0.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the Wireless communications provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected T-Mobile Us’ ranking:

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $77.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.39. T-Mobile Us has a 12-month low of $59.96 and a 12-month high of $85.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. T-Mobile Us’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.46.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.