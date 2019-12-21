Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) Major Shareholder Morana Jovan-Embiricos Sells 2,891 Shares of Stock

Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) major shareholder Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 2,891 shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $49,175.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Morana Jovan-Embiricos also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 11th, Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 7,743 shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $136,663.95.
- On Monday, December 9th, Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 139,989 shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $2,470,805.85.
- On Tuesday, October 22nd, Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 3,888 shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $52,176.96.
- On Monday, September 23rd, Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 416,321 shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $7,460,472.32.
TCRR opened at $15.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.49. Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $25.47.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 402.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 568.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 15,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $349,000. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TCRR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tcr2 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.
Tcr2 Therapeutics Company Profile
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.
