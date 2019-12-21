Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) Major Shareholder Morana Jovan-Embiricos Sells 2,891 Shares of Stock

Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) major shareholder Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 2,891 shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $49,175.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Morana Jovan-Embiricos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tcr2 Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, December 11th, Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 7,743 shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $136,663.95.

On Monday, December 9th, Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 139,989 shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $2,470,805.85.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 3,888 shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $52,176.96.

On Monday, September 23rd, Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 416,321 shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $7,460,472.32.

TCRR opened at $15.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.49. Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $25.47.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 402.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 568.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 15,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $349,000. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCRR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tcr2 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Tcr2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Tcr2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tcr2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.