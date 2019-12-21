Temple Hotels (TSE:TPH) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.99

Temple Hotels Inc (TSE:TPH) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and traded as high as $2.09. Temple Hotels shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 10,200 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,313.58. The company has a market capitalization of $156.14 million and a P/E ratio of -1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.81.

Get Temple Hotels alerts:

In other news, insider Sime Armoyan bought 33,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.75 per share, with a total value of C$59,325.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,506,034 shares in the company, valued at C$21,885,559.50. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $78,121.

Temple is a growth oriented hotel investment company with hotel properties located across Canada. Temple is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TPH (common shares) and TPH.DB.E (convertible debentures). The primary long-term investment objectives of the Company are to yield stable and growing cash flows and to maximize the long-term share value of the Company through the active management of its assets, accretive acquisitions, and the performance of value-added capital improvement programs on selected properties, as deemed appropriate.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Temple Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.