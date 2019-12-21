TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Holdings Limited is an Internet service portal. Tencent provides value-added Internet, mobile and telecom services and online advertising. Tencent’s leading Internet platforms in China are QQ Instant Messenger, QQ.com, QQ Games, Qzone, 3g.QQ.com, SoSo, PaiPai and Tenpay. It has brought together China’s largest Internet community, to meet the various needs of Internet users including communication, information, entertainment, e-commerce and others. Tencent Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Macquarie started coverage on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.67.

Shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.15. 4,489,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,274,661. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $51.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average of $43.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.86 billion. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 19.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

