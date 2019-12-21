Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.50.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.
In other news, Director Steve Rosenberg sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $110,793.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ TCBI traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $59.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,316. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $47.86 and a 52 week high of $66.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.38.
Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $272.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.12 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
