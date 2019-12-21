Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

In other news, Director Steve Rosenberg sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $110,793.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,948,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,604,000 after purchasing an additional 892,326 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 129.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 627,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,524,000 after purchasing an additional 354,390 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 50.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 437,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 146,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth $8,627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCBI traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $59.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,316. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $47.86 and a 52 week high of $66.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.38.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $272.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.12 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

