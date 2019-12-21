Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXRH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 27,955 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 4.9% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 14.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 559,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,029,000 after buying an additional 69,387 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 433,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,757,000 after buying an additional 175,201 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.06. 930,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,929. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.87. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $67.67.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $650.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

