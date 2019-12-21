Tezos Price Hits $1.50 on Top Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Tezos has a market cap of $1.04 billion and $51.52 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tezos has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00020863 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004137 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005644 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 694,191,974 coins. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Tezos

Tezos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars.

