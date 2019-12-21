Thingschain (TIC) Price Down 4% Over Last Week

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Thingschain token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDAX. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $27,304.00 and $11,060.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thingschain has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00056950 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00087369 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000994 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00065910 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,160.21 or 0.99481255 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About Thingschain

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

