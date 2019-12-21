Thomas J. Sullivan Buys 10,000 Shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Stock

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Director Thomas J. Sullivan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ICMB traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $6.96. 23,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,590. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a negative net margin of 48.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.04 million. Analysts expect that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.01%.

ICMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. TheStreet cut shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the third quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the third quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

About InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

