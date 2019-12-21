Thunder Token (TT) Price Hits $0.0047 on Major Exchanges

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Upbit. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $13.72 million and $931,589.00 worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00039014 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $495.42 or 0.06889144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000473 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030056 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000327 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Thunder Token Coin Trading

Thunder Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Huobi Korea and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.