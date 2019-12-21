Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,135,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 220% from the previous session’s volume of 980,629 shares.The stock last traded at $20.05 and had previously closed at $19.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TVTY shares. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tivity Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $932.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $303.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.52 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tivity Health Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 30.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 27.6% during the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 72,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 15,709 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 420.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 17,066 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 783,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 373,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

