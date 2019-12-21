Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $624.52

Tracsis Plc (LON:TRCS)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $624.52 and traded as high as $704.99. Tracsis shares last traded at $700.00, with a volume of 9,807 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Tracsis in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 630.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 631.96. The company has a market cap of $202.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from Tracsis’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Tracsis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.12%.

In other Tracsis news, insider Macdonald Gouveia Andrade acquired 4,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 607 ($7.98) per share, with a total value of £24,996.26 ($32,881.16).

Tracsis Company Profile (LON:TRCS)

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. It operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The company offers operations and planning systems, including rolling stock and crew planning and optimization tools; and information management and performance reporting software.

