Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Transportadora de Gas del Sur, S.A. transports natural gas in Argentina. The Company’s pipeline systems connect major gas fields in southern and western Argentina with distributors of gas in those areas and in the greater Buenos Aires area. Transportadora’s service area contains approximately 4.7 million end users, including approximately 2.7 milliom in the greater Buenos Aires area. “

TGS has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.25.

TGS traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 455,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,670. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 40.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter worth about $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 10.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,274 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

