TRON Hits Market Capitalization of $895.89 Million (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last week, TRON has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX, CoinBene, Huobi and Sistemkoin. TRON has a market capitalization of $895.89 million and approximately $1.19 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00188308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.01222666 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026676 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119886 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000075 BTC.

TRON launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation . The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TRON is tron.network

TRON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, OEX, Mercatox, Hotbit, Gate.io, HitBTC, Coindeal, Fatbtc, Stocks.Exchange, Tidex, Bitfinex, Bittrex, Huobi, Bibox, OTCBTC, RightBTC, OKEx, IDCM, Koinex, Neraex, Cryptopia, Kucoin, LATOKEN, Liquid, IDAX, Binance, Coinrail, Tokenomy, LBank, DDEX, Upbit, Exrates, BitFlip, Exmo, Liqui, Braziliex, Cobinhood, DigiFinex, OpenLedger DEX, Bit-Z, CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bithumb, Sistemkoin, CoinFalcon, Trade Satoshi, BitForex, WazirX, CoinBene, Rfinex, CoinEgg, ChaoEX, Indodax, Zebpay, LiteBit.eu, BTC-Alpha, Coinnest, Bitbns, Kryptono, Allcoin, CoinTiger, Cryptomate, CoinEx, Livecoin, Ovis and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

