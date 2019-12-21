U and I Group (LON:UAI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of U and I Group (LON:UAI) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of U and I Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

LON UAI opened at GBX 180 ($2.37) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $225.78 million and a PE ratio of 47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 149.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 146.35. U and I Group has a 52-week low of GBX 126.80 ($1.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 479.33 ($6.31).

U and I Group (LON:UAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX (18.30) (($0.24)) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that U and I Group will post 2201.0000712 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were given a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. U and I Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.58%.

In other U and I Group news, insider Richard Upton acquired 15,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of £24,999.84 ($32,885.87). Insiders purchased 235,347 shares of company stock worth $34,572,879 over the last 90 days.

About U and I Group

U and I Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, invests and trades in, and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment, Development and Trading, and Operating. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential units, retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

