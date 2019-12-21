Ubex Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Ubex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, BitForex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Ubex has a market cap of $795,387.00 and approximately $427,635.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ubex alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038278 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $485.61 or 0.06729413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000503 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030001 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000330 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,106,743,729 tokens. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, IDEX, Fatbtc, BitMart, BitForex, Bilaxy, Hotbit, BTC-Alpha, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.