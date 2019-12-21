UBS Group Boosts Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target to $67.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.00.
Shares of GMED stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $58.83. 1,081,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,264. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $60.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.19. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96.
In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $2,052,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,005,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $158,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,460 shares of company stock worth $2,758,894. Insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 213,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,010,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Globus Medical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,221,143 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Globus Medical by 20.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,489 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at $1,211,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 91.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,464 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 41,379 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Globus Medical Company Profile
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.
Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.