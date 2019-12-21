UBS Group Boosts Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target to $67.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of GMED stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $58.83. 1,081,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,264. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $60.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.19. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $196.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $2,052,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,005,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $158,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,460 shares of company stock worth $2,758,894. Insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 213,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,010,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Globus Medical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,221,143 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Globus Medical by 20.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,489 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at $1,211,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 91.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,464 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 41,379 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

