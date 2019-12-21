Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,199,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 357% from the previous session’s volume of 480,749 shares.The stock last traded at $23.62 and had previously closed at $23.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $16.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

The stock has a market cap of $907.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average is $16.16.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.99 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 16,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $362,240.00. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 17,650 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $401,184.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,723.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,788 shares of company stock worth $1,543,521. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ultra Clean by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the third quarter worth about $266,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Company Profile (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

