Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given New GBX 5,000 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its price target cut by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 5,400 ($71.03) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ULVR. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,500 ($72.35) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,900 ($51.30) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 5,350 ($70.38) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,460 ($58.67) to GBX 4,340 ($57.09) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,450 ($58.54) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,764 ($62.67).

Shares of LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,367 ($57.45) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.37. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,905 ($51.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,333 ($70.15). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,551.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,826.99. The company has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of GBX 35.76 ($0.47) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 0.57%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

