Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €26.13 ($30.39).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UN01 shares. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €23.50 ($27.33) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Uniper stock traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during trading on Monday, reaching €29.88 ($34.74). 708,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,956. Uniper has a 52-week low of €21.55 ($25.06) and a 52-week high of €30.64 ($35.63). The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €28.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €28.14.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

