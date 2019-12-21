Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Stock Price Down 9.9%

Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) was down 9.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.16 and last traded at $7.27, approximately 652,800 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 243,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Unity Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.81.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $362.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.28.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology Inc will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after buying an additional 700,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,992,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,929,000 after acquiring an additional 94,183 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 15.2% during the second quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,044,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,923,000 after acquiring an additional 137,886 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 242,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 449.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 238,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 194,965 shares during the last quarter. 35.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.