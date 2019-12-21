Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.11

Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and traded as low as $1.98. Urban One shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 141 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urban One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Urban One alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07. The company has a market cap of $98.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.37.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $111.06 million during the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 75.27%.

In other news, CFO Peter Thompson sold 37,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $73,961.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 593,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,792.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Kantor sold 25,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $57,074.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,720.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,076 shares of company stock worth $203,288 in the last ninety days. 78.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Urban One Company Profile (NASDAQ:UONE)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.