URU Metals (LON:URU) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $236.35

URU Metals Ltd (LON:URU) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.35 and traded as low as $190.00. URU Metals shares last traded at $200.00, with a volume of 1,453 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 231.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 252.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68.

About URU Metals (LON:URU)

URU Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects primarily in South Africa. The company explores for uranium, oil, gold, nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Zebedelia Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Niger Uranium Limited and changed its name to URU Metals Limited in March 2011.

