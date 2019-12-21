Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) Shares Down 60.8%

Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VLRX) shares traded down 60.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.65, approximately 2,675,765 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 813% from the average session volume of 292,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Valeritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valeritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

The company has a market cap of $13.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $2.08.

Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.52) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $8.46 million for the quarter. Valeritas had a negative net margin of 183.82% and a negative return on equity of 1,142.30%. On average, analysts predict that Valeritas Holdings Inc will post -9.36 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Valeritas stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VLRX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.49% of Valeritas as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX)

Valeritas Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It also develops V-Go Prefill that is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go SIM for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization.

