Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) vs. Ameriprise Financial (NASDAQ:AMP) Head to Head Review

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) and Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Value Line and Ameriprise Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Value Line $36.26 million 7.34 $11.15 million N/A N/A Ameriprise Financial $12.84 billion 1.71 $2.10 billion $14.94 11.25

Ameriprise Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Value Line.

Dividends

Value Line pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Ameriprise Financial pays an annual dividend of $3.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Ameriprise Financial pays out 26.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Value Line has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Ameriprise Financial has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.7% of Value Line shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of Ameriprise Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Value Line shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Ameriprise Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Value Line and Ameriprise Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Value Line 0 0 0 0 N/A Ameriprise Financial 0 1 8 0 2.89

Ameriprise Financial has a consensus price target of $176.43, suggesting a potential upside of 4.96%. Given Ameriprise Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ameriprise Financial is more favorable than Value Line.

Volatility and Risk

Value Line has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ameriprise Financial has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Value Line and Ameriprise Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Value Line 33.34% 25.91% 13.21% Ameriprise Financial 15.31% 37.50% 1.52%

Summary

Ameriprise Financial beats Value Line on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), options, and convertible securities. The company offers research services, such as The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus, which provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks. It also provides niche newsletters comprising Value Line Select, Value Line Select: Dividend Income & Growth, Value Line Select: ETFs, and The Value Line Special Situations Service that offer information on a less comprehensive basis for securities that are of particular interest to subscribers; digital versions of its products through its Website, valueline.com; and investment analysis software, such as The Value Line Investment Analyzer, which includes data sorting and filtering tools. In addition, the company offers current and historical financial databases comprising DataFile, estimates and projections, convertibles, and mutual funds through online; and copyright data products, which include unit investment trusts, variable annuities, managed accounts, and EFTs. Further, it places advertising on behalf of the company's publications; and provides subscription fulfillment and subscriber relation services. The company serves individual and professional investors, as well as institutions, including municipal and university libraries, and investment firms. Value Line, Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Value Line, Inc. is a subsidiary of Arnold Bernhard & Co, Inc.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. The Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. Its products also include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. The Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The Corporate & Other segment consist of long term care business, net investment income or loss on corporate level assets. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

