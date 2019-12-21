ValuEngine Lowers Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CHNG. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Shares of CHNG opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48. Change Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $795.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.18 million. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Change Healthcare will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHNG. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

