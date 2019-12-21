Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3862 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSGX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.21. 165,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,323. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.97. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $43.21 and a 12 month high of $54.07.

