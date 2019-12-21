Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF (BATS:VFLQ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.49 Per Share

Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF (BATS:VFLQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.4858 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Shares of Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.07. The stock had a trading volume of 298 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.91.

