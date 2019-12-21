Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,173,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 347% from the previous session’s volume of 1,379,890 shares.The stock last traded at $12.90 and had previously closed at $12.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.43.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Vector Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $504.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Vector Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 290.91%.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 453,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $5,806,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $71,875,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,453,272 shares of company stock worth $80,958,914 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the third quarter worth $728,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Vector Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Vector Group in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 53.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,199,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group during the third quarter worth about $1,158,000. 61.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vector Group Company Profile (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

