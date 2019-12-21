Velocys PLC (LON:VLS) Insider Buys £12,791.22 in Stock

Velocys PLC (LON:VLS) insider Philip Holland acquired 639,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £12,791.22 ($16,826.12).

Shares of LON VLS opened at GBX 1.69 ($0.02) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.56. Velocys PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5.82 ($0.08). The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 million and a P/E ratio of -0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Get Velocys alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Velocys in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Velocys plc, a renewable fuels company, focuses on the production of renewable jet and diesel fuels from forestry by-products for road transport and aviation industries primarily in the United States. Velocys plc has a collaboration with British Airways Plc and Royal Dutch Shell plc for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Velocys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.