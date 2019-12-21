Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $437.59 Million

Equities analysts expect that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will post $437.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $468.36 million and the lowest is $402.42 million. Venator Materials reported sales of $484.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

VNTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Venator Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.68.

NYSE VNTR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.92. 236,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,652. The company has a market capitalization of $416.09 million, a P/E ratio of 1.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Venator Materials has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $7.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 1,172.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 13,713 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Venator Materials by 32.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Venator Materials by 178.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 26,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Venator Materials in the third quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

