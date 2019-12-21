Verge (XVG) Hits Market Cap of $62.92 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. In the last week, Verge has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, HitBTC, Binance and Cryptopia. Verge has a market cap of $62.92 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00558273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011805 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000946 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008526 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000512 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,119,021,149 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Huobi, Coindeal, CryptoBridge, Crex24, YoBit, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Bitfinex, LiteBit.eu, Graviex, Cryptopia, TradeOgre, Bittrex, Gate.io, BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, Upbit, Binance and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

