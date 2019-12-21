Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens set a $29.00 price objective on Veritex and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Veritex from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.09. Veritex has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $29.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.54.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

In related news, Director Blake Bozman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $374,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,870.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 434,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,600 shares of company stock worth $615,040 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 86.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 59,918 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Veritex by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the second quarter valued at $1,791,000. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 103.8% during the second quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 17,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Veritex in the second quarter worth about $301,000. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

