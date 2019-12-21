ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Gap Up to $41.95

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.86, but opened at $41.95. ViacomCBS shares last traded at $42.39, with a volume of 11,248,100 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIAC. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

ViacomCBS Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

