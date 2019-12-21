Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

VIE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen began coverage on Viela Bio in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Viela Bio in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Viela Bio in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Viela Bio stock opened at $29.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.47. Viela Bio has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $33.70.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($65.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca purchased 425,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $8,138,750.00. Also, Director Xiaomeng Tong acquired 36,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $676,706.25. Insiders have purchased a total of 471,091 shares of company stock worth $8,821,256 in the last three months.

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company is developing inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; kidney transplant desensitization; myasthenia gravis; and IgG4-related diseases.

