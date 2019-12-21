Virtus Glovista Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EMEM) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.07

Virtus Glovista Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EMEM) announced an annual dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0673 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

Shares of EMEM stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $23.07. 75 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,607. Virtus Glovista Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $23.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.14.

